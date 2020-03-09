Niobio Cash (NBR) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $64,217.00 and approximately $193.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Niobio Cash Profile

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

