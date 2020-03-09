Niu Technologies (NIU) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect Niu Technologies to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ NIU opened at $8.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.53 million, a P/E ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NIU. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.