NIX Price Tops $0.0778 on Top Exchanges (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. One NIX coin can now be bought for $0.0778 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $32.15, $51.55 and $33.94. NIX has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $115,077.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NIX has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.64 or 0.02539328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.79 or 0.03724856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00683388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00760371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00089976 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00028274 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00576237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $32.15, $10.39, $20.33, $51.55, $24.43, $33.94, $18.94, $24.68, $50.98, $5.60 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

