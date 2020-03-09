Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

NBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:NBL opened at $13.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Noble Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Noble Energy news, COO Brent J. Smolik bought 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $149,621.50. Also, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

