Noble (NYSE:NE) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to “Underperform”

Noble (NYSE:NE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Noble in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Noble in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Noble presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.91.

Shares of NE opened at $0.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. Noble has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $120.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Noble had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 53.67%. The company had revenue of $454.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Noble will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NE. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Noble during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Noble by 506.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 33,428 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Noble by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 81,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Noble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

