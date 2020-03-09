Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Lifted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 230.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $57,970,000 after purchasing an additional 225,069 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $20.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.29. 217,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,877. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $166.57 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.50.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,010.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

