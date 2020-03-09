Northcoast Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for GMS in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the company will earn $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.15. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for GMS’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get GMS alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on GMS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price target on GMS from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on GMS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

GMS stock opened at $23.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $971.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.01. GMS has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.67 million. GMS had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 836,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,652,000 after acquiring an additional 98,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 63,110 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,667,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.