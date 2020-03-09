Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.00. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Imperial Capital upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.56.

Get Northern Oil & Gas alerts:

NOG stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.94.

In other Northern Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 3,364,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $5,786,080.00. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $7,150,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,364,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,756,080.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 168.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 440,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 276,384 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 1,444.2% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 416,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 389,534 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 890.0% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 940,715 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 412.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,601,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after buying an additional 2,093,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.