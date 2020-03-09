Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTRS. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Shares of NTRS traded down $5.38 on Monday, reaching $72.26. 99,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,955. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $76.34 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.50.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,004 shares of company stock worth $7,098,882. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

