Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Northrim BanCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 50.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

NRIM stock opened at $33.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.64. Northrim BanCorp has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

