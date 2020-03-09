NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.34 and a twelve month high of C$11.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open‐ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objectives are to manage its investments to provide stable, sustainable and growing cash flows through investments in healthcare real estate across the globe; build a diversified, growth‐oriented global portfolio of healthcare properties based on an initial portfolio of investments in Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; capitalize on internal growth and seek accretive healthcare real estate acquisition opportunities in its target international markets, with a focus on Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; grow the value of its assets and maximize the long‐term value of its Trust Units through its management, and provide predictable and growing cash distributions per unit, on a tax‐efficient basis.

