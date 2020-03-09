NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.91.

NWH.UN traded down C$1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching C$11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,541. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.61, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.31. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a one year low of C$10.69 and a one year high of C$13.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.09.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

