NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $603.21 Million

Brokerages predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will announce $603.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $600.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $610.83 million. NortonLifeLock posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLOK. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLOK opened at $18.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.06. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

