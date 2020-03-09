nOS Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last Week (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One nOS token can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. During the last week, nOS has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. nOS has a market capitalization of $745,156.00 and $41,897.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official website is nos.io. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io.

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

