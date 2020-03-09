NuShares (NSR) Market Capitalization Hits $1.22 Million

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, NuShares has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. NuShares has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $403.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00024397 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006265 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares.

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

