nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised nVent Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays raised nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $22.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.03 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,533,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

