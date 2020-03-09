nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 715,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,388 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of nVent Electric worth $18,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,002,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,335,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,170,000 after buying an additional 40,932 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,051,000 after buying an additional 154,315 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 474.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,147,000 after buying an additional 1,005,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $23,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

NVT traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.25. 107,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.45. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.03 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of nVent Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays raised shares of nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

