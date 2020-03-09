NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,321 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 21,911.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 638,271 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,438.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $143,801,000 after buying an additional 571,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after acquiring an additional 342,849 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 602,340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $141,731,000 after acquiring an additional 306,568 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 594,441 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $139,616,000 after acquiring an additional 279,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.16.

NVDA traded down $16.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $249.35. 1,224,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,975,796. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32. The company has a market cap of $151.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,123 shares of company stock worth $9,831,530 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

