Nxt Reaches Market Cap of $13.77 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Nxt coin can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, C-CEX and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Nxt has a market cap of $13.77 million and $2.20 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nxt alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00024397 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015367 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014363 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00019360 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007378 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006265 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, Poloniex, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Livecoin, Indodax, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.