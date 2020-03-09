Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMP shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMP opened at $9.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $333.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $112.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.68%.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.