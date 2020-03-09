Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $391.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) will report $391.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $461.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $359.00 million. Oasis Petroleum posted sales of $575.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oasis Petroleum.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $483.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.79 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,560 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 45,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $10,865,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 863,270 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 503,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $278.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

