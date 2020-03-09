Obseva SA Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Obseva in a report released on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Obseva’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.10.

OBSV has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $3.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $128.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.66. Obseva has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Obseva by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 222,761 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Obseva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Obseva by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 136,100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Obseva by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 137,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 97,238 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Obseva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

