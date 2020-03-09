Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,897 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,365,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,904,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,804 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,827.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,239,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after buying an additional 6,864,310 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,356,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,957,000 after buying an additional 97,608 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,732,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,233,000 after buying an additional 192,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,565,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,937,000 after buying an additional 63,958 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.93.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $14.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 104,478,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,568,475. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.05. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

