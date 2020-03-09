Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OXY has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.93.

OXY traded down $11.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.13. 73,138,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,859,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.53. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

