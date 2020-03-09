Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) Downgraded by DNB Markets

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) was downgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OYIEF traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares.

Ocean Yield ASA Company Profile

Ocean Yield ASA, a ship owning company, invests in vessels on long-term charters within oil-service and industrial shipping areas in Norway. The company operates through FPSO, Other Oil Service, Car Carriers, Container Vessels, Tankers, and Other Shipping segments. As of October 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 65 vessels.

