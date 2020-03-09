Odyssey (OCN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.78 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Odyssey has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Odyssey token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, LBank and IDEX. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $308,442.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,270,306,738 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Huobi, Gate.io, CoinTiger, HitBTC, FCoin, Upbit, IDEX, LBank, Kucoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

