Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) versus Shore Community Bank (NASDAQ:SHRC) Critical Analysis

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Old National Bancorp and Shore Community Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old National Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Shore Community Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.79%. Given Old National Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than Shore Community Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Community Bank has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Shore Community Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Old National Bancorp pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.8% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Shore Community Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp $929.70 million 2.86 $238.21 million $1.45 10.85 Shore Community Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Community Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Shore Community Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 25.62% 8.80% 1.22% Shore Community Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Shore Community Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, health savings, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 191 banking centers located primarily in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

About Shore Community Bank

Shore Community Bank, a state chartered bank, provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in Ocean County, New Jersey. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, visa/mastercard merchant deposit accounts, and payroll/direct deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises personal, home equity, term, and demand loans; lines of credit; letters of credit; commercial mortgages; and construction lending. The company also offers direct deposit and electronic transfer, wire transfer, ACH origination, night depository, tenant rent security, signature guarantee, remote deposit, notary, and automated asset management services; safe deposit boxes, escrow accounts, and debit cards, as well as online and telephone banking services. As of April 28, 2016, it operated five banking offices located in Toms River, Jackson, and Manahawkin, New Jersey. Shore Community Bank was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toms River, New Jersey.

