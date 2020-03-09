Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Purchased by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,599 shares during the quarter. Omnicell accounts for about 2.9% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.58% of Omnicell worth $19,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,764,000 after buying an additional 344,744 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Omnicell by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 312,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,557,000 after acquiring an additional 126,386 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 617,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,599,000 after purchasing an additional 116,709 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Omnicell by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,470,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,143,000 after buying an additional 99,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 134,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after buying an additional 85,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 2,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $258,097.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,390.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,356 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $109,280.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,508.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,375 shares of company stock worth $3,577,568 in the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co increased their target price on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of OMCL stock traded down $3.96 on Monday, reaching $79.00. 18 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,347. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $67.30 and a one year high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $248.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

