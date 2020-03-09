OneLedger Price Tops $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $407,758.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, UEX and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OLT is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 386,285,028 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io.

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDEX, Bilaxy, UEX, CoinEx and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

