Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.44).

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OPNT stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $50.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ann L. Macdougall purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $67,550.00. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPNT. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.