Oppenheimer Comments on Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ICE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $94.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $3,495,712.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,459,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $826,408.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 361,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,678,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,277 shares of company stock valued at $17,046,466. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 25,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

