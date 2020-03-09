Oppenheimer Weighs in on DexCom, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of DexCom in a report issued on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DXCM. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.95.

DXCM opened at $286.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.47. DexCom has a 52-week low of $107.44 and a 52-week high of $306.71.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%.

In other DexCom news, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.10, for a total transaction of $100,672.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.62, for a total transaction of $1,383,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,681 shares of company stock worth $10,598,406 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $194,992,000 after acquiring an additional 61,506 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in DexCom by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,205,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $263,601,000 after acquiring an additional 56,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,874 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $244,759,000 after acquiring an additional 59,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,017,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $164,538,000 after acquiring an additional 299,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

