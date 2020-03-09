Oppenheimer Weighs in on Monroe Capital Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Monroe Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $12.93.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 28.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.59%.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

