Oppenheimer Weighs in on Yext Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Yext in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Ikeda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yext’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on YEXT. DA Davidson cut their target price on Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

YEXT opened at $14.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. Yext has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

In related news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $70,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 238,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,380,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $140,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 3,807,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,385,664.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,400 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the third quarter worth $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yext during the third quarter worth $60,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Yext by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 67.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

