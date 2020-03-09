Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to announce sales of $62.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Opus Bank’s earnings. Opus Bank posted sales of $61.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opus Bank will report full year sales of $255.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.30 million to $257.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $271.40 million, with estimates ranging from $266.30 million to $276.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Opus Bank.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised Opus Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens cut Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of OPB stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96. Opus Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $798.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPB. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Opus Bank in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Opus Bank in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Opus Bank by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Opus Bank in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Opus Bank by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

