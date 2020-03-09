Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,192 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Oracle by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $49,769,000 after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 6.3% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.59. 546,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,312,909. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.23. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $153.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. Oracle’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.82.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

