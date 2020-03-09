Orbitcoin Market Cap Hits $499,112.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001699 BTC on major exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $499,112.00 and $5.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00995523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042062 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00209034 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013021 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008097 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00070427 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.