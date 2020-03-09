Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) to announce ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ovid Therapeutics.

OVID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

OVID stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.92. 457,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,696. The company has a market capitalization of $151.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

