PAC Global (PAC) Market Cap Reaches $1.52 Million

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, BiteBTC, CoinExchange and Crex24. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $5,886.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAC Global alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007280 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, YoBit, CoinExchange, P2PB2B, Crex24, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.