PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Cowen

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $66.00. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s previous close.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.23.

PCAR traded down $3.95 on Monday, reaching $60.61. 152,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,834. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.51. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,345,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,696,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,902,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,130,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,842,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,846,000 after purchasing an additional 507,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

