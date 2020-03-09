Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,795 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $22,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $118,000.

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $30.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.45.

