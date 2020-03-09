Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) Downgraded to Underperform at Evercore ISI

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Pacific Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Fearnley Fonds restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Pacific Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Pacific Drilling stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. Pacific Drilling has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $15.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACD. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Pacific Drilling by 11.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Drilling in the third quarter worth about $77,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Pacific Drilling by 13.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 50,108 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC increased its position in Pacific Drilling by 3.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC now owns 19,986,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,147,000 after buying an additional 662,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Drilling in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

