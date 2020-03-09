Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,333 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $11,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 19,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,848 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

In related news, Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $90.78 on Monday. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $87.85 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

