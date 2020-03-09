Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLMR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $54.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 258.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day moving average is $46.55. Palomar has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $62.96.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million. Palomar had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palomar will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $243,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 326,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,879,318.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $742,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $242,585,100 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

