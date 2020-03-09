Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.44. Papa John’s Int’l posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Papa John’s Int’l.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.74 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on PZZA. UBS Group began coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s Int’l has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $2.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.63. The company had a trading volume of 65,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,511. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61. Papa John’s Int’l has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $70.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, CEO Robert Lynch bought 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $398,150.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,581 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,489.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 356.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

