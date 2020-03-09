Parachute Price Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Parachute token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $115,214.00 and $10,813.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 299% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,606,988 tokens. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

