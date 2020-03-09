Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLC shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James set a C$35.00 target price on Park Lawn and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at C$25.96 on Monday. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$23.95 and a one year high of C$31.77. The company has a market cap of $756.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.18%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

