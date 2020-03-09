Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PKI. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday. AltaCorp Capital lifted their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parkland Fuel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.30.

Shares of Parkland Fuel stock traded down C$3.61 on Monday, hitting C$32.45. 908,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,450. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 12.76. Parkland Fuel has a 1 year low of C$32.41 and a 1 year high of C$49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

