Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Price Target Cut to C$47.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.84% from the stock’s current price.

PKI has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. AltaCorp Capital boosted their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.30.

Shares of PKI traded down C$3.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,450. Parkland Fuel has a one year low of C$32.41 and a one year high of C$49.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76.

About Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

