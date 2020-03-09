Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Price Target Cut to C$50.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.08% from the stock’s previous close.

PKI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital increased their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.30.

Shares of TSE:PKI traded down C$3.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 12.76. Parkland Fuel has a twelve month low of C$32.41 and a twelve month high of C$49.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$45.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

